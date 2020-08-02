Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested people to ‘stand together for the truth without being nasty’ and to ‘refrain from using bad language’. Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Union Minister RK Singh Slams Mumbai Police, Says 'They Were Investigating For Publicity'

She has also requested PM Narendra Modi to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s ‘sense of justice’ that inspires him and to look into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She wrote, “My Dear Sir, It is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s “The sense of justice” that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP. (sic)”

It is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s “the sense of justice” that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP. 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/8kIgyUZpjP — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020



She also slammed the actor’s therapist Susan Walker Moffat for claiming that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder. She wrote, “It is outright illegal!! @ishkarnBHANDARI @Swamy39 @narendramodi @PMOIndia. (sic)”



Speaking with an ace journalist Barkha Dutt, the therapist said, “Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia. The continuing, appalling stigma around mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out. This has to stop. Mental illness is no different than cancer or diabetes. It can affect anyone, regardless of class,financial status and so on. In a way that cancer can.”

“In light of the misinformation and conspiracy theories currently raging on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, I have decided it is my duty to make a statement. In my capacity as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, I met Sushant and Rhea on several occasions in November and December 2019 and communicated again with Rhea in June of this year”, she added.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by Bihar and Mumbai Police.