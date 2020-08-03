Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembers her brother on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Taking to social media, she shared a collage of memorable childhood rakshabandhan memories and it will melt your heart. Sharing the heart-warming picture, she wrote that she loves her little brother a lot and he was, are, and always will be their pride. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ambulance Driver Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls After He Brought Down Actor's Corpse

She captioned it, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Says, 'Disha Salian's Death Affected Him, Actor Cried And Fainted'

Check out the picture here:



Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lookhande showered love on the post and commented, “Diiiiiiiii” followed with a heart emoji.

Sushant’s elder sister Neetu Singh, whom he addressed as ‘Rani Di’ has also penned down an emotional letter for her late brother on the occasion of Rakhi. The letter reads, “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you.”

“When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day — a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di”, Neetu wrote.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by Bihar Police and they are trying to look at each and every angle of the mysterious death case.