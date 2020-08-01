Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tagged PM Narendra Modi on Twitter on Saturday morning to demand justice for her brother. Shweta wrote a small note on Twitter to the PM and urged him to allow an impartial probe in the matter where the ‘evidence is not tampered with’. Shweta and the entire family have refused to believe that SSR could take his own life. The note read: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence, Slams Those Questioning Mumbai Police

“Dear Sir,

"Dear Sir,

Somehow my hearts says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail." (sic)

Earlier, she shared an Instagram post with the picture of SSR’s whiteboard on which the late actor had written his day’s plan till June 29. As can be seen in the picture, the actor had mentioned ‘reading books,’ and doing ‘transcendental meditation’ in the coming days. Shweta’s caption on the post read, “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput” (sic)

On Wednesday this week, SSR’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Bihar’s Patna after which the Enforcement Directorate also registered a money laundering case against the actor. Rhea, meanwhile, moved Supreme Court to seek the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. The SC’s hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on August 5, Wednesday.

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police called it a suicide saying that the actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. While the family continues to fight, and the police of both the states carry on with two separate investigations, the fans and the admirers of the late actor push for a CBI inquiry in the case.