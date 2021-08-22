Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media sharing an unseen childhood picture with her late brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the picture, a little Sushant can be seen holding her sister’s hand as she laughs her heart out. Shweta captioned the picture as, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan.”Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Horoscope, Aug 22; Lucky Colour For Rakhi as Per Zodiac Sign | Festival Horoscope Today

Several fans took to the comment section of Shweta Singh’s post-dropping broken heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Our Shushant will always remain alive in our hearts,” another social media user commented, “We all love him and miss him.” Also Read - Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial: 'You Almost Destroyed Entire Family's Life, Right?, For What?'

This is not the first time that Shweta shared an unseen picture with her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She often shares posts remembering her brother. Last year as well, Shweta shared a collage of their rakhi day pictures and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor’s sudden demise had left everyone shocked.

Earlier this week, fans were left shocked and surprised after they noticed that the Facebook profile picture of the late actor was changed. Following Sushant’s death, his team had taken over his social media accounts.