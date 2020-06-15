Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s funeral is going to take place today evening in Mumbai. As opposed to the reports that his dead body will be taken to his hometown in Patna for the last rites, the actor’s family has arrived in Mumbai to do the cremation. While Sushant’s father and the rest of the family members have reached Mumbai, one of his sisters is still stuck in the US. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Due to Hanging, Actor's Postmortem Report Reveals

As reported by Spotboye, the late actor's sister named Shweta Singh Kirti lives in the US and she has now got the flight for June 16 to travel to India. This happened after she took to Facebook to ask for help. On Sunday night, Shweta made a Facebook post asking people to help her to get a flight ticket. Her post read, "I need to fly to India ASAP… not able to get any flight tickets… if anyone can help… please let me know." (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place at around 5 pm in Mumbai. On Sunday evening, his dead body was taken to the Cooper hospital where he was first tested negative for the coronavirus and then the postmortem was done that revealed that he died of hanging.

The actor hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. One of his domestic-helps informed the police who immediately began the investigation. The actor was one of the most loves stars in India and had been enjoying a good performance at the Box Office. His last film, Chhichhore was a Box Office hit and his last film Dil Bechara was going to release online. The actor was reportedly taking anti-depressants and had been feeling sick for the last few months. However, none of his family members or friends suggested that they had any idea about his suicidal tendencies.

May his soul rest in peace!