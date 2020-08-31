Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager Shruti Modi has told the CBI that the late actor was consuming drugs with his friends and his sisters were aware of it. In an interview with India Today, Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said that Sohail Sagar who is SSR’s former driver and bodyguard used to ‘fetch drugs’ for him. Also Read - Hina Khan Talks About Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial in SSR Case, Says 'You May Damage Her Career Forever'

He claimed that Sohail, along with Keshav used to coordinate with Ayush Sharma and Anandi, SSR's friends, and all of them used to have substance abuse together. "There were many parties at Rajput's residence which were attended by his sisters also where substance abuse was done," he said.

Saraogi added that a WhatsApp group was created between SSR, Rhea, Sohail, and others where drug-related messages were exchanged. One of the abusive substance was named 'AK 47'. "It is just not possible that people who were in the group were not using the drugs. All of them were in the know and used to consume drugs," he said.

The lawyer went on to allege that one of SSR’s sister knew all about the substance abuse and herself used to consume alcohol and smoke. He said that the sister who lived in Mumbai attended many parties with her brother. Saraogi said that SSR even got hospitalised once after his sisters had an argument with her.

“Around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house, and the next day all the three sisters checked into hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Rajput but the actor refused to speak to him. He said that talking to his family has already landed him at the hospital, talking to his father would deteriorate his condition further, and refused to take that call,” he claimed.