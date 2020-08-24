Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death made people realise the power of their voice, and the strength in unity. However, it also led to many roaring speculations, conspiracy theories, and harassment of people who had no apparent connection with the case. A video in July went viral when paranormal expert Steve Huff claimed that he talked to SSR’s spirit. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha Speaks About Rhea Chakraborty's Relationship With Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The video was watched by many and was shared immensely on social media. Many fans of the actor believed the video and Huff's claims about talking to the actor's spirit. However, turns out, the video was fake. An Instagram video shows how a few statements made by the late actor in his interview with Anupama Chopra were distorted to look like SSR's spirit video. The video shows how the late actor's words in the interview like 'has to do with my experiences' were made to sound like 'has to do with mike', or 'my exploring' turned into 'mind is growing' in Huff's video. Watch this Instagram video:

It’s easy to lure people using superstition for one’s personal interest and when public sentiments are associated with an issue, most people try to cash in on it for individual gains. We wish this video opens some eyes!

Meanwhile, CBI is currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor’s family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his alleged suicide, cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy.