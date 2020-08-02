The Bihar Police recreated Sushant Singh Rajput’s death scene as a part of their investigation and even interrogated the household staff. Though nothing concrete was found from the actor’s room, one of the staff members, who worked at his residence, made some shocking revelations about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Sushant’s sweeper revealed Rhea used to control everything in the house and no one was allowed to enter Sushant’s room without her permission. He was quoted as saying, “Madam even used to decide whether Sushant’s room will be cleaned or not.” He also said that there was a time when Sushant was not able to meet his staff. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Unresponsive to Bihar Police, To Be Summoned

Meanwhile, Bihar Police will be sending summon to Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, who has been changing his statement and is unresponsive to Bihar Police calls.

On Sunday, the Bihar Police reached Manwani Police Station to seek details about Disha Salian's death and Mumbai Police claimed that the folder containing all the details has been 'accidentally deleted'. Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call. However, Bihar Police then offered to help in retrieving the folder but were not allowed to access the laptop.

Also, Rumi Jaffery was interrogated today in connection with the case. The statement of the cook was also recorded and told India Today, "On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani [coconut water], orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply."

“His door was locked from the inside and he was not answering any calls. That’s when we called his sister [Meetu] and she asked us to try and open the door”, he added.