Actor Shekhar Suman is adamant that he will not let Sushant Singh Rajput's demise go in vain. After facing criticism from the late actor's family for politicising the matter, Shekhar said that someone is trying to misguide the family members against him as he has no ulterior motives in speaking about the injustice that happened with Sushant. Now, in his latest series of tweets made on Friday, July 3, the Dekh Bhai Dekh actor once again demanded justice for the late actor. Continuing with his self-created hashtag #justiceforsushantforum, Shekhar said that he will keep talking until the Bollywood gangs are demolished and favouritism is removed from the industry.

His tweets read: "One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus" (sic)

"The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don't let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum" (sic)

Shekhar has been demanding for the CBI inquiry in the Sushant suicide case along with other fans and admirers of the late actor. His son, Adhyayan Suman, recently responded to the criticism coming his father’s way for using a sensitive matter for his personal gain and popularity. Adhyayan said that his father knows the pain of losing a child (his elder brother Ayush who died young) and therefore, he stands with the family of Sushant in these tough times. Shekhar, too, talked to Mid-Day in his latest interview and mentioned that he has left the world of politics and he doesn’t want to get back there. The actor added that the reason he involved RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the case while organising a press conference in Patna recently was to push for CBI inquiry and not gain ‘political mileage’ as accused.

