Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker Moffat opened up on the actor’s mental health and said that he ‘suffered from Bipolar disorder’ and it was her ‘duty’ to go public. Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt, she talked about Sushant and his severe condition. She said, “In light of the misinformation and conspiracy theories currently raging on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, I have decided it is my duty to make a statement. In my capacity as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, I met Sushant and Rhea on several occasions in November and December 2019 and communicated again with Rhea in June of this year.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Jalebi Co-Star Kajol Tyagi Slams For 'Faking Grief' After Her Video Statement Goes Viral

Speaking about the stigma around mental illness, she said, “Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia. The continuing, appalling stigma around mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out. This has to stop. Mental illness is no different than cancer or diabetes. It can affect anyone, regardless of class,financial status and so on. In a way that cancer can.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Says in Last 1 Year Sushant Was Not Much Visible, Asks ‘Why Was he Changing His Number’

She further added, “People with mental illnesses and their families need to feel safe from discrimination so that they can get their treatment and support and acceptance they need. There is no shame in having a mental illness. Should one feel ashamed of having cancer? Mental illness can be treated, it is often the shame of having such an illness that can drive people to suicide. Along with the absolute torment of being in the grip of an illness that affects the ways out minds and emotions work.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by Bihar and Mumbai Police.