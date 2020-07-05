Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a big fan of Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and has often expressed his love for the actor in several interviews. For the promotion of his film Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan, he arrived at the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and on the request of Salman, he mimicked Shah Rukh Khan’s popular ‘Palat’ dialogue From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also Read - "Is it Not Possible That he Was Murdered?" BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Asks 7 Questions in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Now, Sushant’s fan account has shared the throwback video where the Kedarnath actor can be seen recreating the scene in pure SRK style and it will melt your heart instantly. Salman instantly applauds him and says ‘Very nice, yaar’. Also Read - Fact Check: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Has Not Demanded CBI Inquiry, He is Not on Twitter

Watch the viral video here:



In 2017, Sushant spoke about his admiration and love for Shah Rukh Khan and said, “was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be.”

He has also done impression of SRK in front of the actor himself during the promotion of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. He intimidated SRK’s famous line from the film Chak De India’s ‘Is ilaake ka gunda main hoon.’

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case. So far, the police have interrogated 28 people in connection with the case. The Bandra Police have also sent the green cloth for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. A police source was quoted as saying by the news agency, “Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis.”