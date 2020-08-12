Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting twisted day-by-day as the investigation proceeds. A new revelation has been now made by the watchman of Sushant’s Bandra residence. In a stint run by Times now, the watchman said that no one had informed him anything when they found Sushant’s body. However, the statement contradicts from that of the late actor’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani who mentioned that he informed the watchman after seeing Sushant’s body. Siddharth was also one of the few people who were present in the apartment when Sushant was found dead. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Issues 9 Page Emotional Statement, Slams Several Baseless Allegations And Talks About Threats

Earlier, during the Mumbai Police investigation, Pithani made several revelations about Sushant and his health.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani joined the investigation on August 10 and his statement was recorded by ED along with Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, and Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi. As per the sources, Pithani was questioned regarding the project that he had been roped in for by the late actor.

In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput had formed a company with Rhea and her brother Showik, called Vividrage RhealityX that focused on developing virtual reality contentment on VR platforms. Pithani was to develop images and help with graphics for the VR content for the company.

Pithani was specifically questioned on the lines of his income in the past five years and the income tax returns details, If Sushant paid him salary and details of Pitani’s bank statement starting from January 2020, if Sushant directly transferred the money to Pithani’s bank account, If he knew about two companies set up by Sushant from 2019 to 2020, if Pitani met Varun, co-director of the company that Sushant owned in 2018 called Innsaei Ventures, if he handled finances of Sushant or Rhea, if Pithani was aware of properties purchased by Rhea. He was also questioned about his expenditure that had been done on any project, if he outsourced any work to any other firm and if the company was working on some developments in VR arena and so on.

Meanewhile, Sissharth Pitani stayed at the ED office on Tuesday night as he couldn’t find any accommodation in Mumbai due to lockdown on hotels.