Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who's fighting an abetment to suicide case levelled against her by her late boyfriend's father KK Singh, has now released the screenshots of her old WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput. Accessed by India Today, the chat shows SSR talking about Rhea's family, his sister Priyanka Singh and his roommate Siddharth Pithani.

In the first chat shared by Rhea, Sushant praised her family members. He wrote how it would 'be a pleasure' to have such 'nice folks' in his life. In another chat, SSR lashed out at his sister Priyanka for allegedly molesting Rhea and 'manipulating Sid Bhai', who's probably Siddharth Pithani. Check this out:

First Chat – SSR to Rhea: "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar. You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye."

Second chat – SSR to Priyanka where he used the word ‘pure evil’ for his sister and ‘Sid Bhai’ for Siddharth: “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…

If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

Third message – SSR to Siddharth Pithani: “Sid Bhai, she has hit you in front of my eyes…”

Earlier, in his statement to the media, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that this incident was a clear manipulation with the late actor’s thoughts done by Rhea. He said that she had ‘played mind games’ with Sushant and when he realised the same, he apologised to his sister. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” Vikas said.