Almost a month after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise, his friend and colleague Richa Chadha spoke her mind on what ensued after her friend’s death. She wrote a blog in which she mentioned the kind of media coverage that happened around Sushant’s demise and how her friendship with the late actor dated back to their struggle days. Richa also questioned the fans that are trolling the people from the industry and blaming them for not respecting Sushant’s talent. The actor wrote how most of the social media handles that are demanding ‘justice’ for Sushant are those who are here to have their two seconds of fame by criticising the industry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah With Folded Hands to Initiate CBI Inquiry

Reminiscing the old times, Richa revealed that Sushant used to pick her up from her apartment and they would go to attend workshops together. The actor related the incident with the experiences that star-kids have. She said she always used to be worried about her makeup being damaged in the auto-rickshaw while appearing for the auditions and a star-kid could never experience that struggle. Richa said that the pressure of not troubling your parents to support you financially while you are hopping here and there for auditions was another challenge. Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman Rethinks His Decision, Says 'so What if The Family is Not Coming Forward'

A part of Richa’s long post read, “Sushant and I started out by workshopping together in a theatre group. I was sharing a 700 sq ft apartment in Andheri West with a friend from Delhi. Sushant would pick me up on his bike and we would head to the rehearsal, for which I was grateful. I wasn’t poor or broke. But I can’t say money was not a consideration when I had to head out to do an ad audition for a skin brand. I would worry about my make up melting in the auto rickshaw before I even arrived. This was would NEVER happen with a ‘star-kid’, and if it does, they will be lauded for being humble enough to take the rickshaw in the first place. But I don’t resent their privilege.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest News: Sister Mitu Singh, Cook Neeraj to be Questioned Again by Police

Talking about the ‘fans’ who have suddenly emerged on social media after Sushant’s demise, Richa said, “The social media timelines of the deceased actor’s friends and girlfriend are littered with filth! Who are these ‘fans’? I checked out a few profiles online. The same gutter mouths that abused Sushant when he took a stand on the ‘Padmavat’ issue are now abusing his loved ones for ‘not being there’ for him. Several of these are fake fan profiles that have emerged overnight, they’re using his images to get their daily fix of online validation.” (sic)

Calling out the media who evidently used an actor’s demise to gain TRPs, Richa said that the protocols of covering suicide news were blatantly broken but there were no questions asked. She said after the kind of coverage that Sushant’s suicide received, there were more cases of suicide reported, and one of the reasons behind the same being the fact that a celebrity suicide act as a trigger for people with suicidal tendencies.

Richa explained: “The reporting around Sushant’s demise has been so disastrous, there have been a spate of suicides in it’s aftermath. Six people have died by suicide since Sushant’s passing , four of whom were minors. Suicides by icons/celebrities often act as triggers for people that struggle with mental health. Will the Press take responsibility? the guidelines for coverage of suicides were repeatedly issued as reminders. But all rules of reporting were flouted; pictures of his dead body were circulated over WhatsApp and social media. Allegedly his psychiatrist’s statement was leaked and published by several portals. The police stepped in to say that the psychiatrist’s statement had not even been recorded, as social media bayed for the doctor’s blood. Who then decided to write a fictional account of his struggles with mental health? And if you really want to write fiction, why are you a journalist?” (sic)

