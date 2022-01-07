Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl, says she would always weigh respect over love in any relationship. The actor was speaking in her live session on Instagram when she maintained that respect for her is everything while love may come and go in any bond. Sushmita is being hailed for her performance in Aarya 2 that featured on Disney+Hotstar last year. The actor keeps interacting with her fans about her performances and roles through her social media accounts.Also Read - Rohman Shawl Reacts to Sushmita Sen’s Breakup Post And Fans’ Messages- Check Here

This time, when an Instagram user asked what would she choose between love and respect, the former Miss Universe said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems (sic)."

Sushmita elaborated on the same and added that love can't stand a chance without respect and that has to be the basis of any relationship. "But where there's no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That's how important respect is for me (sic)," she went on.

Earlier last month, Sushmita had revealed in a social media post that she’s friends with Rohman after being separated a long time back. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she had written, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! (sic).”