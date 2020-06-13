Actor Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl gives major couple goals to their fans with their cute PDA. The duo first connected with each other on Instagram DMs and started growing fondness for each other and soon fell in love. The couple has a 15-year age difference – while Sushmita is 44, Rohman is 29 but age is just a number for them. In a recent interview, the Aarya actor spoke about her relationship with Rohman and revealed that initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason and Sushmita kept asking him about his age, he always used to say ‘You Guess’ as Sushmita knew that he is younger than her. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Opens up About Aarya, Says 'It Represents Strength, Betrayal, Vulnerability in Crime World'

She further said that she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. She says, ‘It was chosen for us. It was destined’.



Speaking to Film’s Companion’s Anupama Chopra, she said, “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined.”

Talking about how they first started talking on DM, she said that she accidentally opened a direct message from Rohman on Instagram and was pleasantly surprised by his nice words. She replied with thankyou that struck conversation between them.

View this post on Instagram #love 💋 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:06am PDT



Sushmita and Rohman have been in the relationship from the last one and a half years and are currently quarantining together with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The couple is rumoured to get married soon. A source close to the actor told a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot.”



Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sushmita is making her comeback after a decade with web series Aarya. It is a story of loving wife, mother who is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds, and betrayal. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show will release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.