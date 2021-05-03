New Delhi: Coronavirus Second Wave has shaken India. Hospitals and crematoriums have run out of space, and funerals are taking place in car parks. Actor Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle to pen an introspective post on lakhs of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and how the human spirit prevails every single time. Also Read - Bharti Singh Breaks Down in Tears As She Opens Up About Her Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis | Watch

“My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath…mourning the loss of loved ones…struggling to make a living…the plight of daily wage workers…all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness,” Sushmita wrote this along side her picture. She, however, wrote that human spirit wins every challenge. “And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!!” Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Ashlesha Savant Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine

Check out Sushmita Sen’s post here:

She mentioned in her note that in these trying times people are helping one another and do not care about the differences. “Its overwhelming to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY…driven purely by empathy & humanity!!”

Sushmita urged everyone to stop playing the blame game. “Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life. Every life is precious…we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number.”

She further added, “I am blessed to be surrounded by fans, family, friends & healthcare workers who have been tirelessly helping me to aid others…even if one life at a time. I salute all you people doing your bit…it’s helping more lives than you will ever know!!!”

The actor also shed light on the importance of unity, she wrote “We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others…but, get through this…WE WILL…TOGETHER!!!👊 Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules…for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!!🙏You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! 🤗❤️ Soooooo proud of you guys!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga 🌈😊

The actor has been doing her bit by helping people with oxygen cylinders. A few days back, she sent oxygen cylinder to Delhi from Mumbai. She posted on her social media about the lack of oxygen in hospitals across country. She wrote, “This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way.”