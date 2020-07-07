The makers on Monday released the much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara. Showing support and promoting the film, the entertainment industry has come forwards and shared the trailer on their respective social media handles. Joining the bandwagon, actor Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer and wrote, “#SushantSinghRajput one last time… #DilBechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life.” (sic) Also Read - Goosebumps And Tears! Netizens Are Teary-Eyed After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara Trailer

Check out the post here:



Earlier, actors such as Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen among others took to social media to share the trailer of the film. The trailer speaks volume about celebrating life and love and also have some of the dialogues that speak about seizing each day of life.

The dialogue, ‘“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain’ has become the favourite dialogue of netizens and take it as a tribute to the actor.

The film is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. The film is based on two youngsters who are hopeless in love with each other. The girl suffers from cancer and a boy, who she meets at the support group. The two together explore the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and being in love.

On June 5, 2020, the makers announced that the film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.