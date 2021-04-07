Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni. Taking to Instagram, Arslan shared a photo of himself working out and Sussanne feels it’s a ‘Faaab’ photo. Commenting on Arslan’s post, she wrote, “Faaab pic !!” Sharing the photo, Arslan captioned it, “Some stretching before going into yoga …. workout under the sun is so much fun #earlymorning #workout #yoga #sunkissed” Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Sizzles Her Way Into Fans' Hearts Like a Barbie in New Instagram Reels - Viral Video

Check Out The Post Here:

A few days back, Sussanne Khan partied with her friends and had a get-together as Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bought the house together. Earlier, a source close to the rumoured couple told Pinkvilla, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.”

Meanwhile, Arslan Goni will be next seen in the Alt Balaji web series, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, where he will be seen in a negative role. Sussanne, on the other hand, is busy with her interior designing projects.