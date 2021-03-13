Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, seems to have moved on in her life. As per Pinkvilla’s report, she is now dating Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni. Yes, she is growing closer to the Jia Aur Jia actor. A source close to Sussanne revealed to Pinkvilla that it is very much evident from their body language that they are ‘more than friends’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jeetendra Praises Pawandeep's Performance on 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron', Says 'Your Voice Has Soothing Effect'

The source was quoted as saying, "They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly."

After her separation from Hrithik Roshan, they have been busy co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They have often given their fans parenting goals. The duo makes sure of taking vacations together as a family and even get spotted at movie screenings. During a coronavirus-induced lockdown, she moved into Hrithik's home so that she can stay with her kids.

In the year 2017, Hrithik told Filmfare, “Today I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.”

Meanwhile, Arslan Goni will be next seen in the Alt Balaji web series, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, where he will be seen in a negative role. Sussanne, on the other hand, is busy with her interior designing projects.

Hrithik has big films in his pipeline such as Fighter, WAR sequel, and Krrish 4.