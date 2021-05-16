Mumbai: Interior designer Sussanne Khan has made a fashion statement with her latest picture in a grey pathani suit. Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan called her look ‘super’. In the latest set of pictures, she can be seen clad in a gender-fluid grey pathani suit teamed up with white sneakers and a watch. She captioned it, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. 😉thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. 🤍💫@_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover 📸by @farahkhanali. (sic)” Also Read - Rakesh Roshan Was India's Best Dancer in 1980s, Better Than Chiranjeevi? Twitterverse Enjoys Meme Fest

Actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment on Sussanne’s post and wrote, “Super look.” Apart from Hrithik, fans also gushed over her stunning look.

This is not the first time that Sussanne experimented with her fashion choices. In March, she shared mirror-selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top teamed up with black distressed jeans, a belt over her waist, and a pair of white sneakers. She captioned it, “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy… #wednesdaymood #genderfluid.”

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, shortly after Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released. In 2014, they ended their 17-year-old relationship and got divorced. They have two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Even after divorce, they share a friendly equation. Last year, during coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so that their sons did not have to be away from either of them.