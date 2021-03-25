Sussanne Khan Parties With Aly Goni’s Brother Arslan Goni Amid Dating Rumours

Mumbai: Entrepeneur and interior designer Sussanne Khan partied last night with a few friends that also included Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. However, the fans are excited to notice Aly’s brother Arslan Goni present in the group. Speculations are rife that Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a few months and are definitely seeing their future together. Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Groove To Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Song 'Marjaneya' And It Has a Twist | WATCH

On Wednesday night, both Sussanne and Arslan were joined by Ekta Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krystle D’Souza, and Ridhi Dogra apart from Aly and Jasmin as they brought the house together. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya vs Nikki Tamboli: Singer Asks Fans to 'Come Out of Bigg Boss Mode'

While nothing official has been confirmed on the same yet, a report in Pinkvilla earlier suggested that Sussanne and Arslan have known each other for the last six months, and they gel well together. Arslan’s Instagram timeline is filled with photos of them partying together with their group of friends every now and then. The report mentioned a source close to the rumoured couple as saying, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.” Also Read - 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' Trends on Twitter as She Comments on Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin; She Gives Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

After their separation in 2014, neither Sussanne nor Hrithik Roshan got married again. In 2017, Hrithik made a statement and said that he was enjoying being single and doesn’t intend to get married. Seems like at least Sussanne has found love again. Your thoughts?