Recently Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and her family faced Coronavirus scare when their in-house staff member tested positive for Coronavirus. Farah shared a tweet, “COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.” She told that her family has been tested for COVID-19 and they are going to be quarantined till April 29.

On Thursday night, Farah Khan Ali shared the good news that all of her family members including her tested negative. She tweeted: “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay. #covidtesting”. She then wrote, “You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for COVID? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious”.

Take a look at the tweets:

In other news, Farah Khan Ali also made the headlines after she reported Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. According to Farah, Rangoli allegedly targeted a specific community, and after that, Rangoli’s Twitter was suspended for violating their rules.

Farah’s sister Sussanne is temporarily living with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown. Rakesh Roshan in a recent interview with Spotboye spoke about Sussanne Khan, his former daughter-in-law returning to his son Hrithik Roshan’s house with their kids. He said, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”