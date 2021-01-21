Pulkit Samrat starrer Suswagatam Khushaamadeed stars gorgeous Isabelle Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif, as the female lead in the film. Isabelle is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the film and it will be interesting to watch if she creates a similar magic on screen as Katrina. Also Read - Spotted! Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai Airport And Katrina Kaif Attends Dance Class

The on-screen couple recently shot for their Dandiya-Raas track choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Talking about the dance number, Pulkit said in a statement, “The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!” Titled Ban Piya, the song features Pulkit and Isabelle in black and gold desi costumes with 400 background dancers in traditional outfits. “It is one of my biggest songs. It looks so colourful. The way it is shot it will leave people stunned while watching it on the big screen. Masterji has introduced some interesting steps, and the hook step is quite catchy.”

Talking about their chemistry, Pulkit quipped, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.