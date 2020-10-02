Actor Salman Khan released a new photo from the sets of Bigg Boss 14. Giving a glimpse into the sets of the new season, the actor shared a photo in which the colourful metallic background was visible. Salman could be seen wearing a black shirt and a pair of grey pants with his signature feroza bracelet and a black mask. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Makes 4 Interesting Statements About Salman Khan, COVID-19 Scare, And More

The picture further complimented the essence of the dialogue that is usually played in the background at the time of Salman's entry. One look at the picture and you can hear his voice asking 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend…" (sic)

Bigg Boss 14 is having a grand premiere on Saturday. The actor has already announced one of the confirmed contestants this year at the grand launch event that happened virtually a few days back. Salman introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, singer Kumar Sanu’s son, as the first confirmed contestant this season. The other names that are strongly speculated this year are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Giaa Manek, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

The theme of the show this year is ‘Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab‘. The makers have made the show look more feary and interesting so that the audience who’s been dealing with the COVID-19 crisis throughout the entire year could have some relief and entertainment in hand. As seen in the pictures shared by Salman during the launch event, the house could be seen designed to look like an entertainment hub with BB Mall, gym, cinema section, and a spa area.

Clarifying that the makers have followed the best approach to ensure protection from the coronavirus, Salman revealed the steps that the makers are taking for the contestants. The COO of Hindi content at Viacom18, Manish Sharma, said that the contestants will be going through a COVID-19 test at the end of every week. He also promised that the season is going to be full of excitement and ‘dhamaka‘.