Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhaskar has called Israel an ‘apartheid state’ amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestine demonstrators and Israeli forces. The tension simmering in Jerusalem took a deadly turn on Tuesday after militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel exchanged attacks, with at least 20 people killed. Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza during early hours on Tuesday. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar's Shocking Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was 'Told to Praise Everyone'

Following the deadly attacks, Swara tweeted, “Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine”

The cause of #Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause.. at least it shouldn’t solely be that.. it is first & foremost an anti imperialist, anti colonial & anti apartheid cause.. & that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims.#FreePalestine #AlAqsa — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021



The Veere Di Wedding actor also shared a picture from a protest in 2010. She wrote, “Circa 2010. #AsiaToGaza solidarity March. Enroute to Gaza. Pic taken in Latakia, Syria. Dec 2010. #FreePalestine.”



In another post, she shared a picture of her holding the flag of Palestine and showing her middle finger. She wrote, “Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011. Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’. Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/g1Pwk5xzkO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021



However, netizens trolled her over her series of tweets and soon she started on Twitter. Many netizens shared memes while many commented on her tweet. One user wrote, “Swara just wants to jump in controversy and chooses something which should be out of league.”

Israeli Intelligence Unit Mossad the parody Twitter account of Mossad, which goes by the handle @TheMossadIL, trolled actor Swara Bhasker and wrote, “Hey friends in India! Flag of India. If this tweet gets more likes than the quoted tweet, we’ll send Swara a special pocket rocket.”

Swara is puking venom against Israel. Israel always stood with India during every crisis including this Covid pandemic, they are helping us by supplying oxygen and other commodities. These wannabe intellectuals without any knowledge of geopolitics should shut their mouth. https://t.co/PcdxxkdU1M — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) May 11, 2021

Swara Bhaskar to every stupid thing nd statement. pic.twitter.com/LYM3Rz0VkH — 🌼Nitu Raj🌼 (@realnituraj) May 11, 2021

Hey friends in India! 🇮🇳

If this tweet gets more likes than the quoted tweet, we’ll send Swara a special pocket rocket. https://t.co/uVcTnW1Iiu — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 11, 2021

For Swara , don’t waste your rocket. She will herself die after you will win your battle against terrorism.

As an Indian , i am with Israel. — Gopesh Parekh (@pg242017) May 11, 2021

Swara my foot…#IStandWithIsrael

All Palestine terrorists muat be killed by brave Israel soldiers https://t.co/vrB2OUvldx — Divyarajsinh Rana (@divyaraj2526) May 11, 2021

Swara’s at the receiving end of so much abuse from right-wing reactionaries, infinitely more than any of her peers in mainstream Hindi cinema precisely because of such clarity of thought and precise political understanding of material conditions. https://t.co/s9h6x4S3Fh — Something something pop I’m too old to understand (@modeofrants) May 11, 2021

#Israel is not a terrorist state, #Israel is the state that doesn’t tolerate Terrorism and Terrorists Every Nation ought to be like #Israel ? https://t.co/2qF31EHTWv — Hindu Treasure (@HinduTreasure) May 11, 2021

Swara Bhaskar Trending On Twitter…😑😶😐 Meanwhile Me Nd My Bois after seeing this be like..🥴😷 pic.twitter.com/pskHIFN5O2 — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) May 11, 2021

Swara just wants to jump in controversy and chooses something which should be out of league. #SwaraBhasker 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/bQoF6Fivcw — Motavi (@thenumbest) May 11, 2021

Palestine fires hundreds of rockets which is intercepted, destroyed and then retaliated by Israel. So what exactly Palestine is crying for? Having a strong opponent that retaliates ? — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) May 11, 2021

Tool kit guys to Swara….. pic.twitter.com/NQgCIQb96m — EX Assoc Prof@Hahaward University (@NitinSh02657621) May 11, 2021

Swara bhaskar commenting on #Israel be like 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vhcQHhFCgu — Ruthless Truth (@anuragdtu) May 11, 2021

Swara is useful idiot to left & left is in bed with peacefuls who are on a mission to achieve Ghazwa-e-Hind. The only worst thing ever to happen to world besides Pakistan and Corona is Swara , she is like pest which comes back even when sprayed with pesticides. pic.twitter.com/VZ8GMdXzb3 — Ponnappa Cheppudira (@PCheppudira) May 11, 2021

Swara is often seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag.