Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhaskar has called Israel an ‘apartheid state’ amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestine demonstrators and Israeli forces. The tension simmering in Jerusalem took a deadly turn on Tuesday after militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel exchanged attacks, with at least 20 people killed. Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza during early hours on Tuesday. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar's Shocking Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was 'Told to Praise Everyone'
Following the deadly attacks, Swara tweeted, “Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine”
“The cause of #Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause.. at least it shouldn’t solely be that.. it is first & foremost an anti imperialist, anti colonial & anti apartheid cause.. & that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims. #FreePalestine #AlAqsa”, she wrote in the following tweets.
The Veere Di Wedding actor also shared a picture from a protest in 2010. She wrote, “Circa 2010. #AsiaToGaza solidarity March. Enroute to Gaza. Pic taken in Latakia, Syria. Dec 2010. #FreePalestine.”
In another post, she shared a picture of her holding the flag of Palestine and showing her middle finger. She wrote, “Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011. Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’. Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine.”
However, netizens trolled her over her series of tweets and soon she started on Twitter. Many netizens shared memes while many commented on her tweet. One user wrote, “Swara just wants to jump in controversy and chooses something which should be out of league.”
Israeli Intelligence Unit Mossad the parody Twitter account of Mossad, which goes by the handle @TheMossadIL, trolled actor Swara Bhasker and wrote, “Hey friends in India! Flag of India. If this tweet gets more likes than the quoted tweet, we’ll send Swara a special pocket rocket.”
Check Reactions Here:
Swara is often seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag.