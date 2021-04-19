Delhi: Actor Swara Bhaskar has gone into quarantine at her Delhi home after her mother and cook tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, she informed her followers, “It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people.” [SIC]. Also Read - BJD Not to Hold Public Meetings For Pipli Bypoll Due to COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik

She kicked off the first schedule of her next project, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, last month in Lucknow and is currently staying in Delhi. Many celebrities have contracted the virus in last one month including Sonu Sood, Sameera Reddy, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also announced a curfew in the state leaving TV shows, films, and ad films’ shoot coming to a halt.

Sassy and glamorous as she is, Swara is often seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag. Not only is she credited for giving us a refreshing scene, now and then, but also her JNU blood that is equally famous for her parallel life as a Twitter activist on social issues and liberal causes.