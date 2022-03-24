Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhasker says a cab driver simply took off with her groceries while she was in Los Angeles. The actor posted a tweet mentioning that the driver just went away when she was on a ‘pre-added stop’ and when she complained to the cab-sharing app, she received a basic reply.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Who Slammed For Her View on Hijab Controversy

Swara said, “Hey @Uber_Support… One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app – it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? 💁🏾‍♀️ #touristproblems (sic).” Also Read - Swara Bhasker Urges Everyone To Double Mask Up As She Tests Positive For COVID-19

Swara received tons of retweets and comments on her post mentioning her experience with the ride on Twitter. Trolling is not new for the actor and this time as well, the trolls took no time to start mocking her. Many Twitter users tried to troll her saying ‘kagaz dikhane padege (you will have to show the papers),’ taking a dig at her participation in the protests against CNRC-NRC a few years back. One user commented on the post saying, “I’m sure, @Uber will help, and they must. But, you might have to show your kaagaz, Swara (sic),” while another wrote, “My only question here is : how did you reach America when you didn’t have any kaagaz?? You had said it in media (sic).” Check the comments here:

Swara- Can I please have my stuff back? Uber – pic.twitter.com/A6X4cmhp10 — Rahul Shrivastava 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rahulshrivstava) March 23, 2022

My only question here is : how did you reach America when you didn’t have any kaagaz?? You had said it in media — Ashish nayee (@ashinayi1286) March 23, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 suno.suno….. mai LA mein hoo…🤣🤣🤣

Grocery toh bahana hai..US main hu yeh dikhana hai…🤣🤣🤣 — 🇮🇳sanjay (@puffin_pipe) March 23, 2022

I’m sure, @Uber will help, and they must. But, you might have to show your kaagaz, Swara. — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 23, 2022

As per a report published in The Indian Express, Swara is also likely to attend a press conference at the University of Michigan about ‘Social Media Influencers and the New Political Economy in South Asia and Africa.’ The actor is also busy with her upcoming movies and web shows.