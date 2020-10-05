Actor Swara Bhasker has held the flag from Bollywood in demanding actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s release who continues to stay imprisoned at the Byculla jail for allegedly procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Swara took to Twitter on Sunday night to make a tweet with the hashtag #ReleaseRheaChakraborty. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh Reacts to AIIMS Report Ruling Out Murder in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded Rhea's release and mentioned that the actor should be freed without any further allegations and harassment in the SSR death case. Criticising the BJP and calling Rhea's arrest propaganda by the party, Chowdhury tweeted and said, "We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy," (sic).

The tweet came a day after the AIIMS team submitted its report to the CBI ruling out the murder theory in the case. In its report to the federal probing agency, the doctors mentioned that the late actor died by suicide and the reason behind the same was hanging. Chowdhury cited the report and said, “Now the BJP propaganda machinery may accuse the forensic team of AIIMS who has nullified the allegation that Rhea Chakroborty conspired to kill Sushant Singh Rajput.” (sic)

Rhea has served nearly a month inside the jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother Showik under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS act.

Earlier, reacting to the AIIMS findings in the SSR death case, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayate.”