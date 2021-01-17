Actor Richa Chadha has been facing a lot of backlash for her portrayal of a Dalit woman in her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister. Her colleague and friend Swara Bhasker has come out to lend her support on social media, asking others to take a stand for Richa in the entire controversy. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Wants to Drag Swara Bhasker And Taapsee Pannu to Court For Mocking Kangana Ranaut’s Demolished Property

Richa has been issued threats by various Dalit leaders for her portrayal of a woman who lands up becoming a Chief Minister while fighting patriarchy, discrimination, and constant rejection by those in power. The poster of the film that featured a broom also met with a lot of criticism after which the actor even released a long statement apologising for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people. Also Read - Twitter Celebrates Emmy's Win For Netflix’s Delhi Crime: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Swara Bhaskar And Others Congratulates Team

Now, speaking in support of Richa, Swara took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote how there’s a difference between criticizing someone and intimidating someone criminally by issuing such threats. The actor asked Dalit women and those who speak for the right to equality to stand with Richa in her fight. Her tweet read, “This is absolutely shameful & to be condemned in no uncertain terms. You can have ideological issues & problems with a film but this is criminal intimidation & incitement to violence. Ambedkarites, Dalit feminists & just sane people- stand up & call this out! @RichaChadha #NotOk” (sic)

This is absolutely shameful & to be condemned in no uncertain terms. You can have ideological issues & problems with a film but this is criminal intimidation & incitement to violence. Ambedkarites, Dalit feminists & just sane people- stand up & call this out! @RichaChadha #NotOk https://t.co/sJs6c9V53J — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 17, 2021

Swara shared the newspaper clips of an article in which activist and Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar threatened to cut Richa’s tongue over the entire Madam Chief Minister row. Condemning the same, Richa herself tweeted saying ‘hum nahi darte’ (I am not scared).

Some also think that the film shows Richa playing the role of BSP supremo Mayawati. The makers have not made any such claims though. This is not the first time that actors, especially female actors, have been attacked for their work or speaking their minds. Various fringe groups in the past have tried to take their two minutes of fame while issuing threats against stars including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Swara herself.