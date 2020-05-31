Actor Swara Bhasker is helping the migrant workers reach their home. She is in Delhi and has been working rigorously to make sure that these poor workers who have no means to survive in the capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic shall return to their hometowns across the country. Swara has teamed up with NGOs to provide food, footwear and other essentials to the migrant workers. She took to Twitter to explain how even when she is helping people while staying away from politics, she is being trolled on social media. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Gives Back to Ashoke Pandit After Latter Tries to Troll Her: 'Aapki Umra me ye Shobha Nahi Deta'

Swara said a lot of people are reaching out to her on Twitter and in order to make a consolidated list, she has to shuffle through her messages which becomes a task considering she is trolled immensely on social media and her inbox on Twitter is filled with ‘filth’. Her tweet read, “Compiling info about which migrant labour is stuck where & needs to go where, making calls to each of them and coordinating with govt. efforts is tiring coz we have to sift through FILTH in my comments section – which I never do! It’s like searching for phone numbers in garbage!” (sic) Also Read - Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker React on Bois Locker Room Incident, Call The Need For Sex Education

Compiling info about which migrant labour is stuck where & needs to go where, making calls to each of them and coordinating with govt. efforts is tiring coz we have to sift through FILTH in my comments section – which I never do! It’s like searching for phone numbers in garbage! Also Read - Trending News Today, April 11, 2020: Kunal Kamra Gets Trolled For His 'Comrade' Tweet on Swara Bhasker, Netizens Remind Him of Her Age — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 30, 2020

Swara has been sharing the videos and pictures of the labourers in the capital who are being helped by her and her team in the time when kindness is needed the most. The actor has also tied up with Relaxo to distribute footwear to these labourers who have got their feet bruised by walking miles hoping to reach their home soon amid lockdown.

Apart from Sonu Sood, Manish Paul and Amitabh Bachchan among other Bollywood celebrities are also helping the migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. On Friday, Sonu sent a special aircraft to lift around 170 young Odia girls from Kerala where they have been working as tailors and embroiders. Manish Paul, too, is helping the migrant workers reach their homes safely as the virus continues to grow in the country. Bachchan, after teaming up with two trusts in Mumbai, sent 10 buses carrying wage workers and migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh.