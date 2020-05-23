Actor Swara Bhasker once again gave a befitting reply to a troll who first questioned the efforts she’s putting to send migrant workers home, and then tried to mock her by calling her ‘aunty’ on Twitter. Producer, social activist and the President of IFTDA – Ashoke Pandit took a jibe at Swara after she asked the workers to present the right documents to catch the train to their hometowns. Also Read - Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker React on Bois Locker Room Incident, Call The Need For Sex Education

In her tweet, Swara asked people to let the workers know that they need to fill a form with their contact details and address if they want to go to UP or Bihar. Pandit, who’s known as a right-wing activist, shared Swara’s tweet and asked her why she is asking people to ‘fill form’ now when she was against showing the papers some time back. He referenced to Swara’s stand against NRC-NPR when she supported those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Also Read - Trending News Today, April 11, 2020: Kunal Kamra Gets Trolled For His 'Comrade' Tweet on Swara Bhasker, Netizens Remind Him of Her Age

Later, as Swara replied in another tweet and addressed Pandit as ‘uncle’, he took an offence and called her ‘aunty’ in return only to delete the tweet later. Swara, however, acknowledged that and revealed she addressed him as ‘uncle’ because she had worked with his daughter in the past and shared a good equation with her. Check out the entire thread here: Also Read - Exclusive: On Swara Bhasker's Birthday, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Talks About Her 'Gutsy' Friend

आपने तो खुद काग़ज़ दिखाने से मना कर दिया और अब दूसरों से माँग रही हैं !

इतनी जल्दी कैसे कोई पलट सकता है ?

चलिए कोई बात नहीं ।देर आए दुरुस्त आए ! https://t.co/6mEbugDUOQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 22, 2020

अंकल आपको अंकल इसलिए कह रही थी कि आपकी बेटी के साथ काम किया था, और मुझे वो बहुत अच्छी मालूम हुई, अच्छा राब्ता था हमारा! आपकी बेटी कि वजह से आपको इज़्ज़त दी- पर लगता है आप इज़्ज़त के आदी नहीं! Personal attack नहीं -u constantly tag me ये fact है- पर facts से तो आपको परहेज़ है! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/MjsugEz6ju — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2020

Swara is known to call a spade a spade. She is one of the most widely trolled celebrities on Twitter and yet she manages to put her stand forward in the most dignified manner possible. The actor is ridiculed for her political inclination but she always emerges stronger and believes in giving back to the naysayers.