The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker has now taken a new turn after the latter suggested that the former yelled and shouted at and abused her on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Now, Swara has reacted to a user who claimed that she was abused by Kangana on the sets of Anand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people. The user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut Ma'am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said 'Good Shot' to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma'am?" Replying to the same, Swara wrote, "#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to "needy- outsider" ! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories @teamkangana"

Kangana and Swara’s co-star Navni Parihar also reacted at the claims and denied it. Speaking with Beyond Bollywood, she said, “Nothing like this happened in my presence. Usually, when such an incident happens, there are make-up artists, spot boys, crew who are quick to talk about it and the word spreads around the sets. I don’t recollect anyone mentioning such an incident to me.”

Talking about Kangana’s behaviour on the sets, Navni said, “She was very nice. I never saw her misbehave with anyone. Forget misbehaving, I never even saw her speak to anyone in a rude tone. Never any tantrums. She is a quiet worker, very focused and hard working.”

It all started after Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-Grade’ actor during his interview with the leading news channel.