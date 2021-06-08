Swara Bhasker mourns Seher Latif’s death: The Indian film industry lost one of its much-loved casting directors and producers – Seher Aly Latif – on Monday, June 7. Latif was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital around a week back due to kidney failure after which she suffered a renal failure and passed away yesterday of a cardiac arrest. The 40-year-old woman was good friends with actor Swara Bhasker who took to social media to mourn her death on Tuesday. Also Read - Swara Bhasker And Siddharth Exchange Lovely Tweets After Troll Called Him ‘South Ka Swara’, Fans go Aww

Swara, who is completely heartbroken with Seher passing away, wrote a long note on Instagram sharing a few throwback photos and videos with the late producer. The actor mentioned how there was so much that they still needed to discuss and share. Swara talked about the plans they had made and how she never thought that they wouldn't be working together. "I wish we'd met this last month Seher. I wish I'd referred to u as 'Seth ji' one last time.. If we are wishing, what I really wish is this cruel accident of fate be reversed and you threaten not to sign my cheques again.. I can't say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not yet, not yet (sic)," she wrote. Check out her full post here:

Nimrat Kaur too took to Twitter to remember the kind soul that Seher was. She had done the casting for Nimrat’s award-winning film The Lunchbox. The actor’s tweet read, “One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news. Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling Await to meet you on the other side (sic).”

Ritesh Batra, Shashank Arora, Nikita Dutta, and Angad Bedi among many others also paid their tribute to Latif. She is survived by her husband, parents, and younger brother Zishaan A Latif who is an award-winning photographer.