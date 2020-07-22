Actor Swara Bhasker had an introspective moment regarding the ongoing Twitter war between the actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker with Kangana Ranaut over nepotism debate and after the latter called them ‘B-grade’ actors. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that she owes an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for the number of times they must have read his name in the arguments. She further requests to celebrate the memory of the ‘bright life we lost’ as his last movie Dil Bechara is releasing soon. Also Read - Chetan Bhagat Accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of 'Driving Him Close to Suicide' After 3 Idiots, Calls Out 'Elite Critics'

She tweeted, "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput 's family an apology 4 the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind. (sic)"

Earlier Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, ““Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai” (So, what is the final take now? Does it matter to be an insider or no? all of this is so confusing that I’m going to sign out of this before I forget what my stand was to begin with).”

Taapsee had also slammed Kangana for taking advantage od Sushant’s death. She had said, “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider.”

Swara also tweeted earlier, “Needy outsider – B grade actress (But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on.”