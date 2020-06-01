Actor Swara Bhasker had starred in many films before Shashanka Ghosh‘s Veere Di Wedding but nothing changed her the things for her the way this film did. Swara experienced a new level of criticism and hatred online and continues to do so even today. All this because she performed a heavily controversial ‘masturbation scene’ or the ‘vibration scene’ in the film. So, after the release of the film, whenever she said something which didn’t seem politically right to some, she was slut-shamed and criticised by using the same scene. Screenshots were thrown in her face and banners were printed featuring her as Sakshi – her character in Veere Di Wedding. Though considering the kind of boss woman that she is, Swara turned this into her strength and kept fighting the trolls. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Describes Struggle of Helping Migrant Workers: Have to Sift Through Filth in my Comments Section

Today, too, as she celebrated the two years of Veere Di Wedding, Swara tried to reflect on the same scene. She posted a throwback picture of herself from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and revealed that once she saw the scene for the first time, she knew that things were going to be controversial from here and she has changed a thing or two for herself in the future. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Gives Back to Ashoke Pandit After Latter Tries to Troll Her: 'Aapki Umra me ye Shobha Nahi Deta'

Swara wrote, “this was my face as I watched the playback of the famous vibrator scene! I think subconsciously I knew what I was going to unleash in my life!” Also Read - Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker React on Bois Locker Room Incident, Call The Need For Sex Education

The scene brought led to many discussions on female sexuality and a woman’s control over her body, which is, of course, still a taboo topic in many places. Swara had opened a pandora box of dissent and criticism and she’s dealing with the same till now. What do you think of the scene… let’s hear!