Actor Swara Bhasker, on Monday, supported Rhea Chakraborty‘s move to approach Supreme Court against the ‘media trial’ she has been subjected to in the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor took to Twitter to share a news post and mentioned that Rhea has been struggling through a ‘bizarre and dangerous media trial’ that has led to mob justice. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Got Married Twice: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Claims Create Nationwide Fury

Her tweet read, “Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide.” (sic) Also Read - "Kangana Ranaut Should Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput, Not Deride Everyone Else," Says 'B-Grade Actress' Swara Bhasker

After accepting the Centre’s request in the case, CBI, on Thursday, registered a fresh FIR against Rhea and others who were named in the FIR filed by Suhant’s father in Patna on July 25. The central probing agency has begun the investigation with the angle of the abetment to suicide, which is what was alleged by SSR’s father in his FIR.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation is going on by the Enforcement Directorate based on the same FIR filed in Patna. The agency has registered a money laundering case against Rhea and others. The actor has been questioned twice by ED so far, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, former business manager Shruti Modi, and SSR’s flatmates Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda.

Rhea has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police declared it a suicide case and maintained that no foul play was suspected even after recording over 40 statements in the matter.