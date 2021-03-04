Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who are known to be good friends with Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, showed support for the two after the Income Tax department conducted raids at their premises in Mumbai and Pune. Without mentioning anything about the raids, both Swara and Anubhav took to Twitter to launch tweets expressing their love and admiration for the two stars who are under I-T radar for alleged tax evasion. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Face I-T Raid: Twitter Memes Say Kangana Ranaut is Happiest Today

The raids were also conducted at Vikas Bahl's and Madhu Mantena's premises. Both the filmmakers have been Anurag's partners in Phantom Films which was dissolved after the sexual harassment allegations against Bahl in the then-ongoing #MeToo movement.

Swara, who has also been as vocal and critical about the government and its policies as Taapsee and Anurag, wrote on Twitter: "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior! (sic)", followed by an appreciation post for the filmmaker also that read, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag ❤️" (sic). Sinha, who has worked with Taapsee in movies like Mulk and Thappad, wrote, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just (sic)."

Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior! ❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021

Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man

With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag ❤️ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 3, 2021

Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 3, 2021

As soon as the reports of the raids came out, many people took to social media to call it a counter action against the celebrities who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government. Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik also said the same in the media and alleged that the national probe agencies have become puppets of the government and are looking out to nab those who are critical of the incumbent. News agency PTI quoted him as saying, “Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government.”

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar however, maintained that the agencies are working independently and the idea of blaming the government for searches at celebrities’ premises is all ridiculous. “This is too much. Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, neither Taapsee nor Anurag has spoken anything on the issue yet.