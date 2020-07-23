Actor Kangana Ranaut called her colleague and another woman a ‘B-Grade actress’ a few days back and the entire hell broke loose. While Kangana’s supporters took pride in pitting one woman against the other, Swara Bhasker‘s haters who anyway don’t leave any opportunity to abuse her for her political inclination on social media, went berserk after finding support in a member from her own film industry. Almost a week after Kangana showcased what she thinks as an unabashed attitude against ‘Bollywood-mafia’, Swara has broken her silence. In her latest interview with Times of India, the Anarkali of Aarah actor talked about Kangana’s stand on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged that she’s trying to take advantage of someone’s death to promote herself. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's New Statement on Kangana Ranaut's Behaviour: Okay, If You Are Hurt, I Will Apologise

Swara said that if Kangana wants to talk about Sushant and his death, then she should stick to speaking about that and not malign others in the discussion. The actor used a few words that Kangana has been using against her and others in her statement. She said, "I think when you call your colleagues "Chaaploos, chaatney waaley, needy outsider, B grade actress!" and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn't make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else."

However, Swara added that Kangana's behaviour in real life can't take away from the fact that she's a terrific actor. She said that she will never mind working with anyone if a story is good irrespective of whether she agrees with a person's opinion or not. "I choose films for the script and for the role. If a suitable project and role come along I'm happy to work with anyone. I don't hold people's opinions against them. Kangana is a talented actress and a great performer."

Even though Kangana had labelled her as a ‘B-grade actress’, Swara has put her on the top. She said she has loved Kangana’s performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns and she thinks of her as a ‘top-notch actress’.