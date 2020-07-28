Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who plays Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara has finally opened up on the sexual harassment rumours which were levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of the film. Talking on the same lines, she told Pinkvilla, “Because I played Sanjana’s mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former GF Ankita Lokhande Steps Out of House, Distributes Chocolates to Needy People

When asked about the Me Too allegations, she said, “It was very weird and quite shocking. A lot of people asked me about Mukesh … I am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe and feel a little bit of discomfort on the set or around the people against whom the allegations had surfaced. But no, nothing.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Latest Update: Karan Johar to be Questioned This Week by Mumbai Police

Speaking about working with Sushant, she said, “Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don’t remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi (her character from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!). But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it’s Byomkesh, or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form.”



She further added, “I used to feel nervous about stepping into Sushant’s vanity van on set, because it used to be loaded with books about important subjects, such as maths and astronomy, and I always used to flunk maths. In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, he had more books than costumes or make-up. I walked inside and saw those huge books on mathematics and astronomy.”

In 2018, rumours claimed that Sushant had behaved inappropriately with Sanjana Sanghi on the sets of Dil Bechara.