Actor Sameera Reddy continues to spread positivity around with her Instagram posts. In her latest post, she showed off her grey hair, swollen eyes, and a makeup-free skin that looked absolutely radiant. Sameera's post once again talked about loving your body and staying comfortable in your own skin, especially after giving birth to a child because the changes in one's body can make a new mother think that she's not beautiful anymore. The actor said a mother needs to embrace her post-baby fat because it's symbolic of a woman's strength and her capability of giving birth to a new life in this world.

The actor, who recently welcomed her daughter named Nyra, added that one should not beat herself thinking she's not desirable or push herself beyond limits to achieve something totally unhealthy for her body. Sameera said that a woman needs to have peace with the way she looks and doesn't need to mull over the things she doesn't have. A part of the actor's post on Instagram read, "I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don't dwell on what you are not and what you don't have ! Let's focus on the good 🙏🏼 we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal" (sic)

Check out her entire post here:

Sameera has been encouraging new mothers to embrace their bodies and love the way they feel. The actor had earlier revealed that when she gave birth to her first child, she suffered from depression thinking she didn’t look like the way she wanted. However, the actor slowly started believing in herself and realised that her post-baby body makes her look even more beautiful because it proves her strength.