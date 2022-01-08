Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s upcoming comedy thriller, Looop Lapeta is all set to hit Netflix on 4th February 2022. On Saturday, the makers of the movie announced the release date and raised excitement among fans. Taapsee also took to Twitter and shared the update. “Hey jholer @TahirRajBhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega? Can Savi save him this time? Get ready for Looop Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix,” she wrote.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Actresses Who Gave Unforgettable Performances on OTT

Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Talking about her role in the movie, Taapsee said, “I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin, playing the role of Satya said, “I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter-breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer.”

Talking about the film on Netflix, director Aakash Bhatia shares, “There’s no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. I’m extremely excited about the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences.”

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run and the directorial feature film debut of Aakash Bhatia. The film also brings together the best of both genres – comedy and thriller – with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that’ll have audiences hooked on Looop.