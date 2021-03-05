Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the allegations revolving around the IT raid that took place at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s premises. The government was alleged that Taapsee and Anurag were targeted by the Income Tax Department for their political views that were critical of the Narendra Modi government in the Centre. Without taking names, she said that raids have been conducted in 2013 also but no one raised questions back then. Also Read - 'Stick To Duties'! Kiren Rijiju Gives Strong Reply To Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe As He Complains of IT Raid

She said during a press conference on Friday, "When raids happen on an individual when the previous government raided them then there was no problem but in this government, it becomes an issue. Please look back, in 2013 too, there were raids on the same person."

When it (raids) happens during a govt, it's fine; when it happens during this govt, it's not. The same people were raided in 2013 too, it wasn't an issue, but it's an issue now: Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on I-T raids at Tapsee Pannu's & Anurag Kashyap's properties pic.twitter.com/EPVY3UyKq1
— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021



Sitharaman was referring to the reports that Anurag Kashyap was under the IT Department lens back in 2013 under the Congress-led UPA government. The IT agency had reportedly accused Kashyap of tax evasion. The searches at the premises of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films, and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu by the Income Tax (IT) department have landed them in trouble as the tax agency has found “discrepancy and manipulation of income” running into crores.

The Income Tax department carried out the searches at 28 locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune on premises linked to Phantom Films, Kashyap, Pannu, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena, and some executives of talent management company KWAN and also another talent management company.

In a statement, the IT department said that it was carrying out search and survey operations which started on March 3 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress, and two talent management companies in Mumbai. It said that the searches are being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad. “The group is mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction, and talent management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices,” it said.

The IT department informed that evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implications of about Rs 350 crore has been found and is being investigated. Commenting on the searches at the premises of Pannu, the IT department said, “Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on.”

Kashyap, Bahl, and Pannu have been vocal on social media platforms and have also raised concerns over the farmers’ protest, which has been going on on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws.

