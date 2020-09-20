Actor Taapsee Pannu has now come forward to extend her support to Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Anurag and mentioned about her upcoming film with the director. She wrote, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create (sic).” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations by Payal Ghosh After Kangana Ranaut Demands His Arrest in a New #MeToo Case

On Saturday, taking to Twitter, Payal Ghosh wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! (sic).”



However, Anurag has denied the allegation and responded to Payal’s Tweet. He wrote, “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price. (sic)”

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Taapsee and Anurag worked together in Manmarziyaan (2018). The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in lead.