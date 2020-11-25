Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a befitting reply to a troll who called her a ‘faltu heroine’ who doesn’t know acting. She shared the screenshot of the conversation where the troll said, “Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai. (You don’t know acting and keeps doing films)”. Replying the troll in the same tone, Taapsee wrote, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye (I have lifted the standards but you probably won’t get it).” Also Read - Durgamati Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Compare Bhumi Pednekar's Performance With Anushka Shetty And They Are Not Impressed!

The man kept attacking her and Taapsee replied, “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.” She then shared a video on Instagram Stories and stated that she “ignore all the abuse you get so that other girls can deal with it.” Also Read - Ira Khan Dating Aamir Khan’s Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Here’s What We Know So Far!

Recently, the actor finished the shoot of Rashmi Rocket in which she will be essaying the role of an athlete. Flaunting her new physique, she posted, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film. Loop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.