Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was heavily criticized online recently after it was reported that she has asked Rs 12 crore to play Sita in a film. Now, actor Taapsee Pannu has shut down all the trolls and said that if a man would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon. She further said that Kareena is the ‘biggest female superstar we have in the country’ and if she commands a certain salary for her time’. Then ‘it’s her job’. She also stated that men in the industry who play mythological characters don’t do it for free. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Taapsee Pannu's 'Irrelevant' Remark, Calls Her 'Gareeb Producers Ki Kangana, B Grade Actor'

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she said, “If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, ‘iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)’. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she’s called ‘difficult’, ‘too demanding’. It’s always like that. You’ll always read about this problem issue of hiked salary with women. But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she commands a certain salary for her time, it’s her job. Do you think any other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Stuck Outside Manish Malhotra's House, Paps Help to Ring The Bell

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that Kareena had hiked her fee from around Rs 6 to 8 crore to Rs 12 crore for the Sita film, which is said to be a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. The source also added that the film would require around eight to ten months of the actor’s time. Meanwhile, her husband Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Lankesh, inspired by Ramayan, in Adipurush. Also Read - Kaliyuga’s Swayamvara: Just Like Lord Ram, Groom Breaks Dhanush & Puts Garland Around Bride’s Neck | See Pics