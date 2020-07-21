The fiery war of words between actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu has now reached another level as they both are not leaving a stone unturned to take a dig at each other. In the latest tweet, Taapsee once again slammed Kangana after the latter called the former a ‘B-grade’ actor. The Manmarziyaan actor tweeted, “Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai” (So, what is the final take now? Does it matter to be an insider or no? all of this is so confusing that I’m going to sign out of this before I forget what my stand was to begin with). Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Anurag Kashyap is Mini Mahesh Bhatt’ After He Warned ‘You’re Being Used’

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana said that how Taapsee, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have ‘bills to pay’ and she understands where they are coming from. To this, Taapsee reacted, “Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills in our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle.” (sic)

Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020



Earlier, speaking on nepotism, Kangana said, “The truth is it doesn’t really matter. Once your film releases…. well, it is hard to get your first break but once your film releases it is upto the audiences. So many of them have been rejected, no matter where you come from. People decide. Each one has their own struggles to go through.”

During the interview, she targeted Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar and called the B-grade actors. She even said that both are better looking and better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.