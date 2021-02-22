Actor Pratik Gandhi was undoubtedly a breakout star of the year 2020 with his blockbuster hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is an established actor and has given powerful performances in films such as Pink, Thappad, Badla, Manmarziyaan, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh, among others. Now, both the actors are coming together for the film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Threatened by Congress Leader For Not Tweeting on Petrol Prices, BJP Comes in Support

Announcing the news, Pratik shared on Twitter, “Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride!#WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!” Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Release in June, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in April, Here's All We Know!



The film is based in central India and Taapsee will be essaying the role of a gutsy cop while Pratik will play the role of a chauvinistic brat. Pratik finds himself compelled to take a madcap ride with Taapsee, whose approach to life is the diametrical opposite of his.

In a statement, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “When Arshad narrated his charming and delightful screenplay to us, we instantly knew we just had to produce the film. We are especially excited to be working with Taapsee, who brings so much energy and exuberance to the screen, and Pratik, who blew us all away with his incredible performance in Scam! We are also very happy that Arshad, who is already known as a superb writer, will make his directorial debut with this film.”

Director Arshad said, “I’m truly ecstatic about the opportunity of making my directorial debut on this project with Roy Kapur Films. I thank Sid for his faith in my vision for the film and am grateful to have fantastic actors like Taapsee and Pratik bringing the story to life.”

Taapsee shared, “I loved the strong and thoroughly unique and entertaining character that Arshad had written for me – it is very exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam left a lasting impression on me!” while Pratik said, “I feel truly privileged to be a part of this project and to be working with the stellar team of Taapsee, Arshad and Sid! I was looking to dive into something totally different after Scam and this role ticked all the boxes. I am sure it will be a fun ride ahead and I can’t wait to start!”