Taapsee Pannu Celebrates India’s Thomas Cup Win: Actor Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to congratulate the Indian badminton team on their Thomas Cup Win. The actor also praised her boyfriend and Indian badminton team coach Mathias Boe on the historic win. Taapsee hailed Mathias and Indian badminton men’s team on their glorious achievement in her Instagram stories. Check out this Instagram story of Taapsee congratulating Mathias:Also Read - We Knew We Had The Ability To Get A Medal, Says HS Prannoy

Taapsee is Proud of Mr Coach!

The Bollywood actor’s boyfriend is former Danish badminton player as well. Taapsee often shares social media updates of the Indian team’s tournament journey. While congratulating the men’s badminton team, Taapsee captioned her story as, “The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India.” In the second story lauding the team’s doubles coach Taapsee wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud #ThomasCupWinner.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Raises the Glam Quotient as She Attends Jury Dinner at Cannes Wearing a Multi-Coloured Sequin Dress| See Photos

Taapsee Separates Professional From Personal Life!

In an interview with E-Times last year, she had said, “I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason. I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle.” The couple met at a badminton match several years ago. The duo later connected over Twitter and bonded well before they started dating. Check out this Instagram story where Taapsee is congratulating Indian badminton team:

After his retirement in 2020, Mithias was appointed as men’s doubles coach for the Indian National Badminton team. The team’s double coach won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in men’s doubles.The Indian badminton team scripted history after defeating the 14-time champions in the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022. Thomas Cup is held every two years and in the 2022 edition India reached the finals for the first time. The prestigious tournament witnessed India’s first victory. National teams from around the world participate in singles and doubles games.

