Taapsee Pannu on Aryan Khan's arrest: Actor Taapsee Pannu never shies away from calling a spade a spade. In her latest interaction about her film Rashmi Rocket, she spoke of how celebs are made to pay the price of being famous. When asked about her stand on the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drugs case, Taapsee said that she doesn't have a lot of insight into it but she knows that as celebrities, they have to face a lot – from immense love to downright nasty criticism.

While speaking to journalist Subhash K Jha, Taapsee said, "See, I really don't have great insights into it. But from my understanding of the situation what I gather is, we as public figures when we get love attention and all those perks of celebrity, and our families also get the same—fortunately or unfortunately, whether we like it or not– then there is bound to be the other side of these celebrity perks, the so-called backlash."

She added that the reactions to a celebrity's actions are always in extremes which is why both the love and the targeting are sometimes too much to take. "When a star is adulated we say why is he getting undue attention. We feel the same way when he is targeted as a public figure. The targeting feels more unfair than it would have if it happened to a non-celebrity. Both the extremes are a reality," she explained.

Taapsee, who is getting a lot of appreciation for raising an important issue with her film Rashmi Rocket, said that a star needs to find her own way to deal with these extremes. “Like it or not that’s the way it is. Somewhere we know that since we are public figures these are the likely repercussions. We just have to deal with it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the sessions court has reserved the decision on Aryan Khan’s bail plea till October 20. The 23-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after the agency busted an alleged rave party on October 2, Saturday. He has been kept at the common cell of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.